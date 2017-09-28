FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Toyota, Mazda set up venture to develop electric cars
September 28, 2017 / 4:57 AM / 20 days ago

CORRECTED-Toyota, Mazda set up venture to develop electric cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correct Mazda’s stock code in paragraph 1)

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday they were forming a joint venture to develop electric cars, seeking to catch up with global rivals in the market for battery-operated vehicles.

Toyota said in a statement they would set up a company with Denso Corp, Toyota’s biggest supplier, which will develop a range of electric cars, including minivehicles, passenger cars, SUVs and light trucks.

Toyota will take a 90 percent stake in the company, called the EV Common Architecture Spirit Co Ltd, while Mazda and Denso will each take a 5 percent stake. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

