Toyota invests $391 million at its Texas truck assembly plant

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Toyota is pictured at Bangkok Auto Salon 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Tuesday it was investing $391 million at its truck assembly plant in San Antonio, Texas, as part of the Japanese automaker’s plan to invest $13 billion in its U.S. operations over five years through 2021.

The company said the investment will be used to introduce advance manufacturing technologies at the plant and also to help with the development and education of the local workforce.

Toyota’s San Antonio truck plant assembles full-size Tundra and mid-size Tacoma pickup trucks and employs more than 7,200 workers.