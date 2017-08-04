Mazda could expand alliance with Toyota - executive

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Mazda Motor Corp could expand its alliance with Toyota Motor Corp , announced earlier on Friday, on condition that “its autonomy is assured”, a senior Mazda executive said on Friday.

Mazda Executive Vice President Akira Marumoto was speaking in Tokyo after the two companies announced their alliance, including plans to build a $1.6 billion U.S. assembly plant and work together on electric vehicle technology. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)