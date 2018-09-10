FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 10, 2018 / 4:22 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Toyota to restart all domestic assembly lines by Thursday after Hokkaido quake

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said it would resume operations at its domestic assembly plants by Thursday as a transmission plant in Hokkaido was poised to restart production following last week’s earthquake.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toyota Motor Corp. is seen on a company's Corolla car in Caracas, Venezuela October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello /File Photo

A Toyota spokeswoman said partial production would resume on Tuesday at some plants including those near the company’s headquarters in Aichi Prefecture and those operated by Toyota Auto Body. Operations would resume at the remaining plants on Thursday.

The automaker had suspended production on Monday at all 16 plants which manufacture the brand’s vehicles as it assessed the supply chain impact of a stoppage at a transmission plant in Hokkaido operated by Toyota Motor Hokkaido, a wholly owned subsidiary which supplies Toyota assembly plants at home and abroad.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.