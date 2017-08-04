FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 8 days ago

Toyota lifts outlook, Q1 profit falls less than market expected

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp raised its full-year outlook on Friday after posting a lower than expected fall in quarterly operating profit thanks to favourable exchange rates.

Operating profit at the world's No. 2 automaker came in at 574.29 billion yen ($5.22 billion) for the April-June period, down 11 percent from 642.23 billion yen a year ago. Analysts on average expected 538.3 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Toyota said it now expects full-year operating profit of 1.85 trillion yen, up from a previous forecast of 1.6 trillion yen. ($1 = 110.0600 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

