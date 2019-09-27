Money News
September 27, 2019 / 1:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Toyota to raise its stake in Subaru to over 20%: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: A Subaru logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) plans to raise its stake in Subaru Corp (7270.T) to more than 20% from around 17% now, expanding their partnership to invest more effectively in new technologies, Nikkei reported on Friday.

The move is seen costing more than 70 billion yen ($650 million) based on Subaru’s stock market value, the Japanese business daily said, without citing sources. Subaru will spend the same amount to buy a stake of less than 1% in Toyota, it said.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

