Japanese automakers Toyota, Suzuki to form capital tie-up: sources

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp plan to form a capital tie-up, two sources said on Wednesday, as they look to accelerate technological development and meet sweeping changes upending the global auto industry.

The tie-up will see Toyota take around a 5% stake in smaller Suzuki, one of the sources said. Both of the sources declined to be identified.

Toyota will pay around 96 billion yen ($910 million) for the stake in Suzuki, both NHK and the Nikkei newspaper reported earlier, adding that Suzuki would invest about 48 billion yen in Toyota.

Suzuki declined to comment. A Toyota spokesman said the reports were not based on the company’s announcement.

The move highlights the challenges for automakers as they fight to keep up with the breakneck growth in an industry that has been transformed by the rise of electric vehicles, ride-hailing and autonomous driving.

The automakers in 2016 said they were exploring a partnership, citing technological challenges and the need to keep up with industry consolidation. The pair earlier this year announced a tie-up to produce electric vehicles and compact cars for each other.

Suzuki, which specialises in affordable compact cars, had been struggling to keep pace with the huge costs of investing in research and development for automated driving functions.

Toyota said in June it aims to get half of its global sales from electrified vehicles by 2025, five years ahead of schedule, and will tap Chinese battery makers to meet the accelerated shift to electricity-powered cars.

($1 = 105.3900 yen)