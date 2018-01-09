FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota expands U.S. Takata airbag recall to 600,000 extra vehicles
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 9, 2018 / 5:47 PM / 2 days ago

Toyota expands U.S. Takata airbag recall to 600,000 extra vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it is expanding its recall involving Takata Corp front passenger air bag inflators to about 601,300 additional vehicles in the United States. [toyota.us/2CV24Wl ]

Takata and its U.S. entity TK Holdings Inc filed for bankruptcy in June after more than 100 million of its airbags were recalled because they could inflate with too much force and spray metal fragments.

The airbags have been linked to at least 180 injuries and 18 deaths, including one in Louisiana that was identified last month. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

