Thailand's total domestic car sales seen up 3.4 pct in 2018 - Toyota

BANGKOK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Thailand’s total domestic car sales are expected at 900,000 units this year, up 3.4 percent from 2017, Toyota Motor Corp’s Thai unit said on Tuesday.

Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai market, estimates its own 2018 car sales in the Southeast Asian nation at 300,000 vehicles, up 24.9 percent from last year, the company told a news conference.

Thailand is a regional production and export hub for the world’s top carmakers, and the sector accounts for about 12 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)