Toys R Us UK to close stores in restructuring
December 4, 2017 / 10:44 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Toys R Us UK to close stores in restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Toys R Us UK is to seek creditor approval for a restructuring plan involving closing at least 26 of its 105 stores in Britain in 2018, it said on Monday.

The British arm of Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N) of the United States which filed for bankruptcy in September, said it had submitted a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) plan to its creditors and would seek their approval in the next 17 days.

Toys R Us UK said that if approved by the creditors the CVA plan would substantially reduce its rental obligations and allow the business to move to a new, viable business model.

The firm said it anticipated redundancies among its workforce of 3,200 but did not give a specific number.

Toys R Us UK said all its stores would remain open as normal through Christmas and into the new year. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Edmund Blair)

