FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-TP ICAP makes senior hires in institutional services unit
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 4, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 14 days ago

MOVES-TP ICAP makes senior hires in institutional services unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - UK-based interdealer broker TP ICAP PLC said on Wednesday it appointed Jonathan Gane as managing director of institutional services.

Gane was formerly chief executive and co-chief investment officer of Fort Rock Asset Management. He has also worked at Societe Generale.

TP ICAP also appointed David Fell-Clark as head of rates, EMEA. Fell-Clark joins from RBS where he was head of hedge fund sales in the rates division. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.