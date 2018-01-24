FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 2:02 PM / Updated a day ago

Czech car plant TPCA raising wages 16.4 pct over next two years -unions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Czech car factory TPCA, run by Toyota and Peugeot-Citroen, will raise wages by an average 16.4 percent over the next two years, the plant’s unions said on Wednesday.

The export-oriented economy is driven largely by the car sector and has been growing at a strong clip in recent years, helping push unemployment to a two-decade low and boosting wages.

The average wage grew by a nominal 6.8 percent in the third quarter last year. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
