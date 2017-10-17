MOVES-TPG Capital names former Ford CEO Mark Fields as senior adviser

Oct 17 (Reuters) - TPG Capital said on Tuesday former Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields has joined the private equity firm as a senior adviser.

Fields, who was at Ford for 28 years, will be working with TPG’s industrials team, according to the company.

TPG, which recently invested in logistics company Transplace, expects to further invest in areas including outsourced services and mobility.

Fields, 56, was abruptly dismissed from Ford earlier this year, after less than three years at the helm. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)