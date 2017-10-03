FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU negotiators present farm trade offers to Mercosur
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
October 3, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 14 days ago

EU negotiators present farm trade offers to Mercosur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - European negotiators have presented their farm trade offer to the South American Mercosur bloc as part of talks for a trade pact they hope to complete by the end of this year, officials from both sides said on Tuesday.

Brazilian negotiator Ronaldo Costa Filho confirmed in a forum with business leaders that the European offers for beef and ethanol imports have been made, clearing the way for negotiations on two key products that had been stumbling blocks. He declined to give details of quota sizes because the offers were just made and are still subject to negotiation. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia and Maximiliano Rizzi in Buenos Aites; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.