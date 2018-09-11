FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 4:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's Freeland says U.S. NAFTA talks still constructive, productive

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday that discussions with the United States about forging a new North American Free Trade Agreement were still constructive, so the two sides agreed to meet again for further negotiations.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland takes part in a news conference at the Embassy of Canada in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Freeland said she spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer over the weekend after their talks ended on Friday, and their teams have had “a lot of contact” since then.

“We agreed that it would be useful to continue talking today, so we’re back for more negotiations,” Freeland told reporters as she entered USTR offices in Washington. “The conversations over the weekend continued to be constructive and productive.”

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

