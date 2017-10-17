FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada foreign minister says NAFTA talks extension is good news
October 17, 2017

Canada foreign minister says NAFTA talks extension is good news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The fact the United States, Mexico and Canada have extended a deadline for agreeing on a deal to update NAFTA is good news, despite major differences between the partners, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.

“We are prepared to stick around and devote the time it takes to get a good deal,” she told reporters at the end of a week of talks held near Washington. The three nations will now have until sometime in March 2018 to negotiate rather than the initial cut-off date of end-December. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)

