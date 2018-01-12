FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada welcomes Trump suggestion of NAFTA deadline extension
January 12, 2018 / 2:07 PM / a day ago

Canada welcomes Trump suggestion of NAFTA deadline extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Ontario, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada welcomes the suggestion by U.S. President Donald Trump that the deadline for concluding talks to modernize NAFTA could be extended, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Friday.

Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday that “a lot of things are hard to negotiate” ahead of a Mexican presidential election later this year. Talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement are due to wrap up by end-March. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

