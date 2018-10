WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will hold a news conference on the new trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement on Monday at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), he said on Twitter.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the South Lawn before their meeting about the NAFTA trade agreement at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The conference, to take place in the White House’s Rose Garden, will come shortly before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the deal reached late Sunday night in his own press conference.