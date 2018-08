WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told the U.S. Congress on Friday he plans to sign a trade deal with Mexico in 90 days, which Canada could join “if it is willing,” Trump’s top trade official said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing an executive order on strengthening retirement security in America at Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, NC, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

In a statement, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said U.S. officials would resume talks with their Canadian counterparts next Wednesday with the aim of getting a deal all three nations could sign.