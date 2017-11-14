FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. energy chief confident in 'a fair agreement' for reworked NAFTA
November 14, 2017 / 10:21 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

U.S. energy chief confident in 'a fair agreement' for reworked NAFTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said on Tuesday he is confident that the North American Free Trade Agreement will be successfully renegotiated by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Perry said that he expects NAFTA talks, currently underway among the three nations, will lead to a “good agreement, a fair agreement” during a Houston news conference with Mexican Secretary of Energy P. Joaquin Coldwell and Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Writing by by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

