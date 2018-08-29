FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Money News
August 29, 2018 / 11:34 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Canada's Freeland says NAFTA trade talks with U.S. 'very intense'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday that NAFTA trade negotiations with the United States were at a “very intense moment” and Canada was looking for compromises that were “win-win” for all sides.

Candian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to journalists outside the U.S. Trade Representative's office in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

“Our officials are meeting now and will be meeting until very late tonight. Possibly they’ll be meeting all night long,” she told reporters after a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

“This is a very intense moment in the negotiations and we’re trying to get a lot of things done very quickly.”

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham and David Alexander, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

