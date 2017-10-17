FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. trade chief says he is not focused on ending NAFTA
October 17, 2017 / 8:48 PM / in 4 days

U.S. trade chief says he is not focused on ending NAFTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday he is not focused on terminating the North American Free Trade Agreement and is only trying to negotiate an update that “rebalances” the pact to reduce U.S. trade deficits.

“We don’t really have a plan beyond trying to get a good agreement,” Lighthizer told reporters after the fourth round of NAFTA modernization talks wrapped up. “If we end up not having an agreement, my guess is all three countries would do just fine. We have a lot of trade, a lot of reasons to trade.” (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Grant McCool)

