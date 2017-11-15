Mexico to propose 'rigorous' NAFTA reviews to counter sunset plan

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican negotiators will propose “rigorous” five-year reviews of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to counter a U.S. proposal to include a five-year sunset clause in the updated trade pact, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Speaking on Mexican radio, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said that unlike the U.S. proposal, this plan would not lead to automatic termination of the $1 trillion trade pact after five years.

The fifth round of talks to renegotiate NAFTA kicked off on Wednesday in the Mexican capital.