Mexico to propose 'rigorous' NAFTA reviews to counter sunset plan
#Economic News
November 15, 2017 / 9:12 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Mexico to propose 'rigorous' NAFTA reviews to counter sunset plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican negotiators will propose “rigorous” five-year reviews of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) to counter a U.S. proposal to include a five-year sunset clause in the updated trade pact, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Speaking on Mexican radio, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said that unlike the U.S. proposal, this plan would not lead to automatic termination of the $1 trillion trade pact after five years.

The fifth round of talks to renegotiate NAFTA kicked off on Wednesday in the Mexican capital.

Reporting by Mexico City newsroomEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
