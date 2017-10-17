FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico, Japan to accelerate effort to salvage TPP without U.S. -Mexico econmin
October 17, 2017

Mexico, Japan to accelerate effort to salvage TPP without U.S. -Mexico econmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mexico and Japan have committed to accelerating a possible Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) between 11 signatory countries, but without the United States, Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday.

Guajardo also said that Mexico would propose anti-corruption regulations for an updated North American Free Trade Agreement that were stronger than the original TPP rules. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the TPP in January, shortly after taking office. (Reporting by Dave Graham; writing by Christine Murray)

