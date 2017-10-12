FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico looking at tariffs in case NAFTA talks falter: Meade
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
October 12, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 5 days ago

Mexico looking at tariffs in case NAFTA talks falter: Meade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexico is working on plans that include tariff measures and finding substitute markets in case North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) talks are unsatisfactory, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Thursday.

Meade was addressing Mexican senators in the nation’s capital as negotiators from Mexico, the United States and Canada were holding a fourth round of talks near Washington D.C. to renegotiate the pact.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Michael O'Boyle

