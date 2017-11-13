FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico readying economic response if U.S. exits NAFTA - minister
November 13, 2017 / 11:10 PM / in 12 hours

Mexico readying economic response if U.S. exits NAFTA - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday his government was preparing a macroeconomic response along with the central bank in the event the United States exited the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Mexico's Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray speaks during a meeting at the Senate in Mexico City, Mexico October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

He did not specify what the macroeconomic response would entail.

Mexico is continuing with the trilateral talks with the expectation that the negotiation will yield a good outcome, Videgaray told local broadcaster Radio Formula, adding that the government was considering several scenarios.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Paul Simao

