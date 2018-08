WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday he believed the United States can reach a trade deal with Canada this week after coming to an agreement with Mexico.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin arrives for a news conference at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 22, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos BrindicciREUTERS/File Photo

Asked on CNBC if he can think the deal with Canada can be wrapped up this week, Mnuchin said, “I do. I think our objective is to try to get Canada aboard quickly.”