FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 27, 2018 / 3:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico, U.S. reach NAFTA deal, ask Canada to return to talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States have reached an agreement on bilateral issues in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) a Mexican source said on Monday, opening the door for Canada to return to the talks.

The flags of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are seen on a lectern before a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/Files

Separately, Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Twitter on Monday that he had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the importance of Canada rejoining the NAFTA trade talks with the aim of concluding the year-long trilateral negotiation this week.

Canada has sat out the most recent leg of the NAFTA discussions as Mexico and the United States ironed out their outstanding bilateral issues.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Anthony Esposito

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.