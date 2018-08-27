Mexico, U.S. reach NAFTA deal, ask Canada to return to talks

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States have reached an agreement on bilateral issues in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) a Mexican source said on Monday, opening the door for Canada to return to the talks.

The flags of Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are seen on a lectern before a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City, Mexico, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/Files

Separately, Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Twitter on Monday that he had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the importance of Canada rejoining the NAFTA trade talks with the aim of concluding the year-long trilateral negotiation this week.

Canada has sat out the most recent leg of the NAFTA discussions as Mexico and the United States ironed out their outstanding bilateral issues.