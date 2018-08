MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday that he is optimistic that the country will reach a trilateral deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the United States and Canada.

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto gestures while arriving for the 13th Pacific Alliance Summit in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

“I am optimistic that a trilateral deal can be reached... we have from now until Friday for a deal in principle to be announced,” he said in an interview on local radio.