U.S. softens stance on NAFTA sunset clause: Mexican official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico’s incoming trade negotiator said on Saturday that the United States, in talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement, had softened its position on a “sunset clause” that would force a renegotiation of the deal every five years.

Jesus Seade, Lopez Obrador's chief negotiator for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), speaks during a interview in Mexico City, Mexico July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/Files

“It’s going to come out. It’s no longer what the United States was putting first in any way,” Jesus Seade, designated chief negotiator of Mexico’s next government, told reporters outside the U.S. Trade Representative’s office.

He also said that a “correct focus” on NAFTA’s energy chapter has already been substantially agreed.