August 29, 2018 / 5:24 PM / in 25 minutes

Canada's Trudeau says NAFTA deal possible by Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that it may be possible to reach a deal on NAFTA ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Friday deadline.

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

“We recognize that there is a possibility of getting there by Friday, but it is only a possibility, because it will hinge on whether or not there is ultimately a good deal for Canada,” he said at a press conference in northern Ontario. “No NAFTA deal is better than a bad NAFTA deal.”

Reporting by Allison Martell and Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto; Editing by Susan Thomas

