Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada will not abandon NAFTA talks
October 13, 2017 / 1:38 AM / in 8 days

Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada will not abandon NAFTA talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday Canada will not walk away from talks to rehash the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) despite a U.S. proposal to include a clause that could terminate the pact in five years.

Speaking at a news conference with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City as a fourth round of talks to renegotiate NAFTA was held near Washington, Trudeau said he was committed to a “win-win-win” deal.

“We will not be walking away from the table based on the proposals put forward,” Trudeau said, in response to a question about whether the so-called sunset clause was a poison pill for the talks. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

