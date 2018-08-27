Trump says 'big deal looking good with Mexico'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested the United States and Mexico were close to a “big deal” on trade after days of negotiations between the two partners in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a Make America Great Again rally at the Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, U.S., August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“A big deal looking good with Mexico!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

The Mexican economy minister said on Monday that Mexican and U.S. officials were nearing an agreement on bilateral issues, but a major issue still needed to be settled.