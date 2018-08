CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Canada had taken advantage of the United States on trade, as talks between the two countries, who are seeking to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement, soured sharply.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing an executive order on strengthening retirement security in America at Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, NC, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“I love Canada, but they’ve taken advantage of our country for many years,” Trump said during a speech in North Carolina.