FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump says will be 'flexible' on NAFTA ahead of Mexico's election - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Pakistan army chief says nation felt 'betrayed' at U.S. criticism
PAKISTAN
Pakistan army chief says nation felt 'betrayed' at U.S. criticism
Better-than-expected profit for Infosys in third quarter
Company Results
Better-than-expected profit for Infosys in third quarter
New face emerges in Hong Kong democracy movement
ASIA
New face emerges in Hong Kong democracy movement
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 11, 2018 / 9:56 PM / in a day

Trump says will be 'flexible' on NAFTA ahead of Mexico's election - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would be “a little bit flexible” on his threat to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement because Mexico is facing a presidential election later this year.

“I understand that a lot of things are hard to negotiate prior to an election,” Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Trump also said Mexico can pay for a border wall between the two countries “indirectly” through changes to the trade deal.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.