August 27, 2018 / 6:45 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

U.S-Mexico trade deal stands even if Canada left out - Mexican minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The trade deal between the United States and Mexico will stand even if Canada does not come to an agreement with the Trump administration in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Mexico’s foreign minister said on Monday.

(L-R) Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo, White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow (standing) and Jesus Seade, Mexico's President-elect Obrador's representative in trade negotiations look on as U.S. President Donald Trump announces a deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“If for any reason the government of Canada and the United States do not reach a (NAFTA) agreement, we already know that there will still be a deal between Mexico and the United States,” Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray told a news conference in Washington.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo

