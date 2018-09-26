Canada PM says won't be rushed on NAFTA, new deal not guaranteed

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said he would not be rushed into renewing NAFTA and indicated it was possible the three member nations might fail to conclude a new pact.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C), speaks at "Call to Invest" African roundtable Inc. on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 25, 2018. Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/Pool via REUTERS

Trudeau told reporters Canada would take as long as necessary in its bid to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Asked about the challenges posed by a U.S. threat of auto tariffs, Trudeau said Canada would need to feel confident “about the path forward as we move forward - if we do - on a NAFTA 2.0”.