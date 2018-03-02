FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 4:13 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Canadian team at NAFTA talks is very frustrated -- union chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - Canadian officials at talks to update NAFTA are very frustrated in the wake of President Donald Trump’s announcement he plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum, a union leader said on Friday after talking to Canada’s chief negotiator.

“The Canadian team is completely frustrated. It’s clear the entire tone of NAFTA negotiations has taken a step backwards,” Unifor boss Jerry Dias said when asked about his conversation with Steve Verheul, who heads the Canadian delegation. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

