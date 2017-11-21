Mexico proposed that NAFTA allow for a review every 5 yrs-sources

MEXICO CITY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Mexico formally proposed that the NAFTA trade deal allow for a structured review of the accord every 5 years, instead of terminating the deal automatically if it is not renegotiated, as the United States has demanded, three Mexican officials said on Tuesday.

Negotiators from the United States, Mexico and Canada met on Tuesday for the last time in a fifth round of talks to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The so-called sunset clause, which would terminate the deal if it is not renegotiated every five years, would undermine investments and is redundant given that governments can already opt to exit from NAFTA at any time, officials have said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Dave Graham)