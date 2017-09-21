FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to present new proposals at next NAFTA talks - negotiator
September 21, 2017 / 11:24 PM / in a month

U.S. to present new proposals at next NAFTA talks - negotiator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States will present new text proposals and begin to weigh into thornier issues in the next round of negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) starting in Ottawa on Saturday, U.S. chief negotiator John Melle said on Thursday.

“With progress made in several issue areas in the first two NAFTA negotiation rounds, USTR looks to move forward with additional new text proposals in round three of the negotiations,” Melle said in comments emailed to Reuters.

“At this point in the negotiations, more challenging issues will start taking center stage,” he added. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)

