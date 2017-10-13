FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. unveils proposal to boost autos content in NAFTA -sources
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 13, 2017 / 2:10 PM / 8 days ago

U.S. unveils proposal to boost autos content in NAFTA -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday formally unveiled proposals to boost the amount of regional content that autos must contain to qualify for NAFTA tariff-free access, three sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Friday.

The sources were not immediately able to provide details of the proposal, one of the Trump administration’s key demands at talks to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Canada and Mexico, the other two members of the pact, oppose the idea.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Dave Graham; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.