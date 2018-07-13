Highlights: President Trump's news conference with UK PM May

LONDON (Reuters) - Visiting U.S. President Donald Trump held a news conference on Friday after talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets U.S. President Donald Trump at Chequers near Aylesbury, Britain July 13, 2018. Jack Taylor/Pool via REUTERS

Earlier, in a combative newspaper interview, Trump had delivered a withering verdict on May’s Brexit strategy, criticised London mayor Sadiq Khan and tipped Boris Johnson, who resigned this week, as a future British leader.

Following are highlights from the news conference:

PM MAY ON RUSSIA, AND US-UK TRADE DEAL

“On Russia, I thanked President Trump for his support in responding to the appalling use of a nerve agent in Salisbury.”

“We agreed today that as the UK leaves the European Union we will pursue an ambitious U.S.-UK free trade agreement. The chequers agreement reached last week provides the platform for Donald and me to pursue an ambitious deal that works for both countries right across our economies.”

“For generations our predecessors have gathered at this stunning retreat to strengthen a bond that is like no other. The relationship between our two nations is indispensable because of liberty, justice and peace.”

PM MAY ON TRANSATLANTIC TIES

“It is all of our responsibility to ensure the transatlantic community endures, for it has been fundamental to the protection and projection of our interests and values for generations.”

“I am confident that this transatlantic alliance will continue to be the bedrock of our shared security and prosperity for years to come.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP ON TRADE, BREXIT

“I also want to thank Prime Minister May for pursuing fair and reciprocal trade with the United States. Once the Brexit process is concluded and perhaps the UK has left the EU, I don’t know what they’re going to do but whatever you do is OK with me, that’s your decision.

“Whatever you do is OK with us, just make sure we can trade together, that’s all that matters. The United States looks forward to finalising a great bilateral trade agreement with the United Kingdom. This is an incredible opportunity for our two countries and we will seize it fully.”

“The only thing I ask of Theresa is that we ensure we can trade, that we don’t have any restrictions, because we want to trade with the UK and the UK wants to trade with us.”

“If they’re going to go a certain route, I just said that I hope you’re going to be able to trade with the United States. I read reports where that won’t be possible, but I believe after speaking with the Prime Minister’s people, the representatives and trade experts, it will absolutely be possible.”

ON SUN NEWSPAPER INTERVIEW

“I didn’t criticise the Prime Minister, I’ve a lot of respect for the Prime Minister.”

“Unfortunately, there was a story that was done which was generally fine but it didn’t put in what I said about the Prime Minister and I said a tremendous thing.”

“It’s called fake news.”

ON NATO

“It was just an unfair situation. The United states was paying anywhere from 70 to 90 and I choose 90 depending on the way you want to calculate, we were paying 90 percent of the cost of NATO, and NATO is really there for Europe much more than us... It helps Europe more than it helps us. That being said, it is a great unifier. We have 29 countries and there is a lot of love in that room.”

“That being said, we’re helping Europe, they’re helping us, we’re all together and I’m fine with it.”

ON IMMIGRATION

“I think it’s changing the culture, it’s a very negative thing for Europe. I know it’s politically not necessarily correct to say that, but I’ll say it loud.

European countries, he said, had better “watch themselves.”

“You are changing culture, you’re changing security - look at what’s happening to different countries that never had difficulty, never had problems. It’s a very sad situation, it’s very unfortunate, but I do not think it’s good for Europe, and I don’t think it’s good for our country.”

ON IRAN, NORTH KOREA

“We discussed a range of priorities including stopping nuclear proliferation. I thanked (May) for her partnership in our pursuit of a nuclear-free North Korea. We both agreed that Iran must never possess a nuclear weapon.”