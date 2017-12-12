EU, U.S., Japan agree to cooperate to end excess factory capacity

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, European Union and Japan said on Tuesday they agreed to cooperation in the World Trade Organization to deal with excess factory capacity and other market distorting trade practices.

The statement did not name China but it reflected long-standing concerns among major industrial countries over Beijing’s trade practices, ranging from subsidies for state-owned enterprises to technology transfer requirements for foreign companies.

“We, to address this critical concern, agreed to enhance trilateral cooperation in the WTO and in other forums, as appropriate, to eliminate these and other unfair market distorting and protectionist practices by third countries,” the statement said.