#Basic Materials
December 12, 2017 / 2:27 PM / a day ago

Joint EU, US, Japan statement on overcapacity will not name China -EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The European Union, United States and Japan will issue a joint statement on Tuesday criticizing industrial overcapacity, though it will not directly name China, a major source of concern, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said.

In the opening session of the World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial conference in Buenos Aires on Monday, the United States and Japan criticized a lack of transparency in some WTO members’ trade practices, a thinly veiled swipe at China.

Malmstrom said on Tuesday China’s subsidizing of its industry, including aluminum and steel, was hurting European workers in a “very, very dramatic” way.

“There’s no secret that we think that China is a big sinner here, but there are other countries that are as well,” Malmstrom told reporters on the sidelines of a business forum parallel to the WTO event on Tuesday.

Reuters reported the plans for the statement on Monday, citing a source close to the arrangement.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Luc Cohen; Editing by Susan Thomas

