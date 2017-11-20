FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trafigura launches non-recourse funding programme backed by oil, metals
Sections
Featured
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
Column
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2017 / 10:00 AM / a day ago

Trafigura launches non-recourse funding programme backed by oil, metals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Oil trader Trafigura on Monday said it launched Trafigura Commodities Funding Pte Ltd (TCF), a non-recourse funding programme for the securitisation market.

The programme, backed by inventories of crude oil and refined metals, is a stand-alone vehicle incorporated in Singapore.

TCF issued $470 million of senior variable funding notes which were placed on a private basis with six financial institutions, Trafigura said.

The proceeds, as well as a subordinated loan from Trafigura, will enable TCF to purchase crude oil and refined metal inventories sold by Trafigura across 12 jurisdictions, the company added.

“This platform enables Trafigura to become a systematic issuer of notes backed by commodity inventories and ultimately to seek committed term financing in the asset backed securities markets,” Laurent Christophe, Trafigura’s head of corporate finance, said in a statement.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.