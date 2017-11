CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 17 (Reuters) - No date has been set yet for a restart of TransCanada Corp’s Keystone pipeline, which was shut down on Thursday after a 5,000-barrel crude oil leak in South Dakota, a company spokesman said on Friday.

“We regret the impact this has caused customers and we are working to resolve this incident as quickly and safely as possible,” spokesman Terry Cunha added. (Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)