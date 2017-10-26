FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TransCanada seeks to raise spot tariffs on Marketlink oil pipeline -FERC
Sections
Featured
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Syrian government to blame for April sarin attack: U.N. report
Syria
Syrian government to blame for April sarin attack: U.N. report
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 6:13 PM / in a day

UPDATE 1-TransCanada seeks to raise spot tariffs on Marketlink oil pipeline -FERC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with market reaction)

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp is seeking to raise the temporary discounted spot rate for light crude on its 700,000 barrel-per-day Marketlink pipeline effective Dec. 1, according to a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filing on Thursday.

Light crude oil moving from Cushing, Oklahoma into Port Arthur or Houston in Texas will be raised to $3.00 a barrel from $2.50 a barrel previously, according to the filing. The heavy crude tariff rate at $3.00 a barrel remains unchanged.

U.S. crude benchmark’s discount to global marker Brent WTCLc1-LCOc1 widened to a session low after news of the announcement, touching $6.59 a barrel, the largest in a month. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York and Bryan Sims in Houston; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.