FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Quarterly Earnings
February 15, 2018 / 1:46 PM / a day ago

Keystone operator TransCanada beats profit estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Keystone pipeline operator TransCanada Corp’s fourth-quarter profit beat market expectations on Thursday, helped by lower costs and an expansion of its gas lines.

On an adjusted basis, the Calgary-based company earned 82 Canadian cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 77 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Keystone’s profitability was boosted, among others reasons, by the expansion of its NGTL gas pipeline, Chief Executive Officer Russ Girling said in a statement.

The company plans to invest C$2.4 billion ($1.9 billion) to further expand the pipeline, which moves gas from Alberta and British Columbia to markets all over North America.

Keystone’s attributable net income was C$861 million, or 98 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$358 million, or 43 Canadian cents, a year ago.

Its revenue dipped to C$3.62 billion from C$3.64 billion.

($1 = C$1.25)

Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.