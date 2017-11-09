TransCanada reports profit for third quarter

Nov 9 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit compared with a loss a year ago, when the pipeline operator took an after-tax goodwill impairment charge of C$656 million.

The Calgary-based company’s net income attributable to shareholders was C$612 million ($482 million), or 70 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$135 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell to C$3.24 billion from C$3.63 billion. ($1 = C$1.27) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)